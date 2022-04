OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Three people were shot Friday night in a neighborhood near the Crawford Road area around 8:00.

The investigation is ongoing by Opelika Police, and we do not know if a suspected shooter is in custody. We do know three victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. We are awaiting their conditions.

Police tell News 3 there is no threat to public safety at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and police will release more information when it is available.