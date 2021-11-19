Three people sentenced after being convicted in murder of Javion Shorter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The three suspects found guilty in the deadly shooting of a teen on his 18th birthday in a 2017 murder were sentence Friday.

Earlier this month, Javon McClendon, Nashira Miller, and Daijon Williams were found guilty in the murder of Javion Shorter in November 2017. Williams was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. McClendon and Miller were each found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Williams has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

McClendon and Miller have both been sentenced to life with the possibility of parole. They each must serve 30 years before being eligible for parole.

Shorter died after being shot in the arm and abdomen in the early morning hours of Nov. 17, 2017. The deadly shooting happened in the 5600 block of Hunter Road at building 14 of Ballard Way Apartments.