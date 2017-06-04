Three students awarded scholarships to Fort Valley State University

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus alumni chapter of Fort Valley State University is giving local students a chance to pursue higher education. Saturday, the group awarded scholarships to students who have a desire to attend the historical black university.

The alumni chapter awarded three students scholarships during a luncheon. The money will help students pay for everyday college necessities like books and dorm items. Recipients had to write an essay on why they would like to attend the university and proving they have the college mindset by maintaining a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Keyaundra Williams excited about attending Fort Valley. She says the university will give her direction in life.

“I can learn a lot and build myself up as a character, and Fort Valley seems like a very friendly environment for somebody that’s lost they don’t know what to do they can guide you the way in life,” Williams tells News 3.

Fort Valley hopes to welcome students like Williams soon, while the local alumni chapter helps students save around $7,000 they would pay in in-state tuition.

Scholarship recipients will attend Fort Valley State University this fall. More than 2,200 students attend the historical black university each year.