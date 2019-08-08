THURSDAY: A stray shower possible but the heat is on, highs in the middle 90s.

This Morning: Very warm start with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s and possibly a few low 80s, thick clouds linger now but will soon decrease and allow some sun. Temperatures will rise to the middle 80s before noon.

This Afternoon: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance for a stray shower after 3 PM, not everyone will see one but if you do you will be one of the lucky few as this will produce heavy rain will also cool you down. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle to a few upper 90s but it will feel more like the triple digits with heat indices reaching around 105 degrees for some locations.

Tonight: Any showers or storms that form will end before 11 PM and then we’ll stay partly cloudy, warm and humid with temperatures dropping to the middle 70s.

Friday: Another hot day on tap with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s and a heat index in the triple digits, a few isolated showers will be possible during the heating of the day but should diminish by the late evening hours. Temperatures overnight into Saturday morning will be in the middle 70s.