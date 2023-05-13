FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) — Thursday was a historic day on post at Fort Moore, the Army installation formerly known as Fort Benning.

WRBL’s Chuck Williams was part of extensive team coverage of the event. Chuck was on the post from 4:15 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Here is a recap of Chuck’s live shots and coverage throughout the historic day.

This was about Julia Moore before it was about Lt. Gen. Hal Moore

Fort Benning Public Affairs Chief Jennifer Gunn sets up the day’s events.

The view from Columbus State University Hallock Military History Chair Dr. David Kieran and author and Gold Star daughter Karen Spears Zacharias on the name change.

Hollywood filmmaker Randall Wallace, director of “We Were Soldiers” and author and Gold Star daughter Karen Spears Zacharias on Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and his wife, Julia.

Live interview with retired Col. Steve Moore and his sister, Cecile Moore Rainey after the ceremony to rename the fort after their parents.

The renaming ceremony could have easily been the closing scene in the movie “We Were Soldiers.”

The men of the famed 1965 battle of the Ia Drang Valley lived long enough to see the man who led them into that battle receive one of the nation’s highest honors.

A final look at a long and historic day.

