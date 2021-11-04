Tickets for Atlanta Braves parade available today

Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning Game 6 of baseball’s National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Braves are now back in Atlanta after becoming World Series Champions. Now it’s time to plan the celebration.

This is the team’s first World Series title since 1995. Festivities will begin in downtown Atlanta Friday afternoon.. with a parade starting on Peachtree Street and taking the players north to the Battery.

Fans are invited to line the route and encouraged to arrive early. Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant says many law enforcement agencies will be present to ensure safety.

