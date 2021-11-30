Tickets on sale Dec. 6 for Auburn’s Daddy Daughter Date Night

AUBURN, Ala.- The 32nd annual Daddy Daughter Date Night is quickly approaching. Daddy Daughter Date Night 2022 will be held at the Auburn Junior High School Fieldhouse Gym (new gym).

The event will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12, from 6:30-9 p.m. each night. This year’s theme is “Confi-DANCE” and will feature a neon and black and white color scheme. Come and dance the night away with your father figure! Enjoy food, music and dancing, have your photo taken, and visit with special guests.

Ticket holders are reminded that tickets are only valid for the night they were purchased. Tickets are non-transferable and cannot be resold or given to another family. All ticket sales for the event are final. Tickets go on sale at active.com on Monday, Dec. 6, at 8 a.m.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Kaufman at 334-501-2939.