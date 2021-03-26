Tiger King’s Joe Exotic getting divorce from husband

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tiger King’s Joe Exotic is getting a divorce, his husband announced Friday in an Instagram post.

Dillon Passage said in the post that his life was “thrown into a world of media and public attention” after Tiger King was released by Netflix last year. Nine months after he met Exotic, he was arrested and has been in jail since.

Passage said the decision to get a divorce wasn’t an easy one but said he and Exotic both know the situation isn’t fair to either of them.

Passage said he will continue to have Exotic in his life and he will continue supporting him while he is in prison.

Passage said he doesn’t feel obligated to share his personal life with the world and would be making no further comments.