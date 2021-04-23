 

Tiger Woods posts photo on crutches as crash recovery continues

News

by: Jen Steer, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW) – Tiger Woods posted a photo on Instagram on Friday showing himself on crutches.

It’s the first photo he’s posted since his car crash on Feb. 23. The picture, taken at one of his golf courses, also shows his dog.

“My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend,” Woods said in the caption.

Woods was driving an SUV when he hit a raised median on a steep road just outside of Los Angeles. He needed lengthy surgery for shattered bones in his leg.

Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the golfer was driving at speeds unsafe for road conditions. He said Woods showed no signs of impairment.

Woods was not cited for the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

63° / 59°
Fair
Fair 0% 63° 59°

Saturday

72° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 99% 72° 55°

Sunday

77° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 77° 53°

Monday

82° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 82° 58°

Tuesday

86° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 86° 62°

Wednesday

86° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 86° 64°

Thursday

83° / 63°
PM Showers
PM Showers 38% 83° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
63°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
63°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
62°

61°

3 AM
Rain
69%
61°

60°

4 AM
Light Rain
91%
60°

60°

5 AM
Light Rain
92%
60°

60°

6 AM
Showers
58%
60°

60°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
60°

61°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
61°

62°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
99%
62°

63°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
63°

64°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
64°

65°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
65°

66°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
66°

71°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
71°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
85%
70°

71°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
71°

69°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
87%
69°

68°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
68°

69°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
69°

69°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
69°

67°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
67°

66°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
66°

66°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
66°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories