Tik Toc contest winners help promote vaccinations in state with one of the lowest vaccination rates

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced the winners of the Tik Toc contest it put on to encourage vaccinations.

Adolescents and young adults between the ages of 13 and 29 submitted TikTok videos which showed themselves being vaccinated or explaining their reasons for getting vaccinated. Criteria used in judging the entries were creativity, originality and popularity (likes and shares).

The winning videos can be seen below:

The Winners of the contest received $250 gift cards each

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for most people age 12 and older. Parental or guardian consent must be obtained for any person younger than age 19 receiving a COVID-19 vaccination at an ADPH vaccination location.

For more information on vaccinations visit the Alabama Department of Public Heath website