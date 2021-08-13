 

Tik Toc contest winners help promote vaccinations in state with one of the lowest vaccination rates

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced the winners of the Tik Toc contest it put on to encourage vaccinations.

Adolescents and young adults between the ages of 13 and 29 submitted TikTok videos which showed themselves being vaccinated or explaining their reasons for getting vaccinated. Criteria used in judging the entries were creativity, originality and popularity (likes and shares).

The winning videos can be seen below:

@rotimi.k

source: the CDC @alcovidvaccine #getvaccinatedal #adph #rotimik

♬ Beggin’ – Måneskin
@g3n3ricusername

This is why I got vaccinated. @alcovidvaccine #getvaccinatedAL #ADPH #covid19 #foryoupage #fyp #vaccine

♬ you are my sunshine – Christina Perri
@allieloehr

mmhmm! @alcovidvaccine #getvaccinatedAL #ADPH #wareagle #auburn #fyp #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo

♬ swing lynn – c ༄
@trolleygreen

@alcovidvaccine #getvaccinatedal #ADPH We can do this not only in Alabama but in the entire United States 🇺🇸! #vaccine

♬ Rise Up – Andra Day

The Winners of the contest received $250 gift cards each

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for most people age 12 and older. Parental or guardian consent must be obtained for any person younger than age 19 receiving a COVID-19 vaccination at an ADPH vaccination location.

For more information on vaccinations visit the Alabama Department of Public Heath website

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories