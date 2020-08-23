TikTok vs Trump: Video app says it’s filing lawsuit Monday

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

(OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The hugely popular short video app TikTok — recently the target of an executive order ban by President Donald Trump — says it will file a lawsuit against the president on Monday.

The order against the Chinese-owned social networking app claims TikTok threatens U.S. security due to its collection of user data, including Internet and network activity information. This, Trump says, could potentially lead to the Chinese Communist Party having access to millions of Americans’ information — leading to “blackmail and corporate espionage.”

TikTok, estimated to have over 800 million users, now faces a Sept. 15 deadline for ByteDance, its parent company, to sell it or shut down operations in the U.S.

The company had previously planned to bring 2,000 jobs to Texas, but the executive order and impending lawsuits puts those employment opportunities in jeopardy, the company said in a statement earlier this month.

“While we’re forced to hold on that hiring until we have further clarity from the Administration, we’re working hard to ensure that we can offer employment for years to come as we build an enduring platform for our users, creators, partners, and the broader community in the US,” a spokesperson said.

TikTok opened an office in downtown Austin back in March and the company told KXAN that plans to hire hundreds in the area are still on.

