AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Nestled amid the picturesque landscapes of East Alabama within Chewacla State Park, adventurers can find a charming glamping retreat owned and operated by a female CEO who has perfected the luxury camping experience.

Against the backdrop of COVID’s challenges, the great outdoors emerges as a sanctuary, nurturing both our physical and mental well-being. Alabama lawmakers and voters view “glamping” not just as a trend but as an opportunity, as Alabama channels $85 million in bonds to elevate historical sites and state parks. The measure was passed as a constitutional amendment in 2022.

Michele Danielly, owner of Timberline Glamping Franchise in Auburn, invited WRBL inside their five luxury campsites at Auburn State Park.

“You don’t worry about pitching a tent or bringing bedding or any other things you would have to do to go camping. It’s basically like a hotel room, but you are still able to enjoy the great outdoors,” said Danielly.

Rustic and charming decor includes luxury linens, a fridge, a coffeemaker, a grill, and a fire pit under twinkling lights and stars. It’s a picturesque woodsy setting with electrical outlets.

“So you have heat and air so they actually stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter,” said Danielly.

The tents can sleep either four to six people in comfy beds and bunks. Three tents have private en-suite bathrooms and showers.

A soon-to-be-renovated bathhouse is nearby for the tents that do not have private bathrooms.

The glamping site, just minutes from Auburn University, is located in the expansive Chewacla State Park, covering 696 acres. The park boasts features such as Chewacla Falls, Lake Chewacla, fishing, swimming, hiking, non-motorized boating, and an array of mountain biking trails, including the state’s only wall ride known as The Great Wall of Chewacla.

Visitors Jessica and Brett Thurston express their delight, emphasizing the cozy atmosphere. “It feels adventurous but luxurious at the same time,” they say. For this mountain biking family from Mobile, glamping adds comfort for parents and a magical experience for their children perfecting bike jumps.

Chewacla Glamping opened in June, priced around $125 a night—availability goes quickly.

“Everyone just raves about it, and that’s exciting as we try our best to make sure everyone has a good time,” said Danielly.

You can find more information on the Glamping campsite here: Timberline Glamping [Link: https://www.timberlineglamping.com/]”