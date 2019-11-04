Timeline of events in Aniah Blanchard missing teen case

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The search for missing Auburn teen Aniah Blanchard enters into day twelve of a new month. Her disappearance continues to grip and worry our community. Hundreds if not thousands are expected to gather at Auburn United Methodist Church for a Prayer Vigil Monday night.

News 3 is told investigators have received hundreds of tips from the community as the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for her disappearance stands at $105,000.

Investigators say they are sorting through the information as a seventy member task force involving multiple agencies including the FBI, U.S. Marshals and Homeland Security are working to find the missing teen.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS IN ANIAH BLANCHARD CASE

Wednesday Night- October 23: Blanchard is seen on video at the Chevron Gas Station along South College Street in Auburn, Alabama. The video is the last known image of Blanchard who apparently told her roommate she was meeting a man that night.

Thursday – October 24: Blanchard is reporting missing to police by her family. Investigators say Blanchard’s SUV is seen traveling in the early morning hours along South College Street in Auburn, Alabama.

Friday Night – October 25: Blanchard’s black Honda CR-V SUV is recovered at Park Place Apartments in Montgomery, Alabama. The vehicle has been damaged. Evidence is recovered from inside the vehicle.

Thursday – October 31: Police confirm first time publicly evidence taken from inside the SUV tested by the Department of Forensic Sciences indicates Aniah Blanchard has been harmed and is a victim of foul play.

REWARD

The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person or persons responsible stands at $105,000.

Tony Garrett with CrimeStoppers says tipsters can remain anonymous and still receive the reward and for 22 years tipters identities have been protected so there is absolutely no reason for you not to call.

If you have any information regarding the location Aniah Blanchard, you may can use their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app, or give information through the web at www.215STOP.com or Facebook page at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. You may also use CrimeStoppers new 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.