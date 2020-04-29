Tips for shoppers navigating food allergies in COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON- People with food allergies face unique and dangerous challenges during this pandemic.

Now a group dedicated to food allergy research and education has tips to help people with allergies, navigate through food shortages.

Shortages at the grocery store are forcing Americans to get creative with their meals, but those who suffer from food allergies don’t have the same flexibility.

Lisa Gable is CEO of the group Fare: Food Allergy Research and Education.

“Food allergy families already have a level of anxiety. It’s never an easy process,” said Gable.

Grocery delivery services are popular as people practice social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But sometimes those services substitute items, creating danger. However, there are ways people can help each other.

“When people are in the grocery store and they’re making choices and if they don’t, for example, have a dairy allergy, we’re hoping that they’ll leave things like those optional soy milks or almond milks,” said Gable.

FARE says people can ask a manager at a store or food bank – if they can hold items that are safe for them.

An allergic reaction often means a trip to the emergency room.

But with COVID-19 adding new risks, Dr. Tom Casale, FARE’s chief medical adviser, issued new recommendations to help avoid an ER visit.

“Inject epinephrine, then call for help from a neighbor, or someone else, where you could be by the front door, unlock it, so if you did have a severe reaction someone else could still activate the emergency medical system,” said Dr. Casale.

Casale says people should speak to their doctor before trying this.