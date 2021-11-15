Tips needed after man found shot to death in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Special Agents are seeking information in the Homicide Investigation of victim John Deviasi Baker, Aliases “Debo” or “Punky.”

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, Baker was located dead from a gunshot wound in Brownsville, near the Lee County line.

If you have any information please call Special Agent Senior Anthony Green at 334-850-2958, ALEA-State Bureau of Investigation at 334-270-1122, SBI tip line 800-392-8011, or CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).