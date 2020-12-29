Tired snowplow driver crashes through TJ Maxx in Ohio, causes $450K in damage

WOODMERE, Ohio (WJW) — A snowplow driver lost control of his vehicle, crashing through a TJ Maxx store in Ohio Christmas morning.

The damage estimate to the Village Square Complex shopping center and inventory is near $450,000.

Photo courtesy of Woodmere Village Police



Photo courtesy of Woodmere Village Police

Photo courtesy of Woodmere Village Police

Photo courtesy of Woodmere Village Police

Photo courtesy of Woodmere Village Police

Photo courtesy of Woodmere Village Police

City officials say he lost control of the vehicle around 7:48 a.m. He told police he fell asleep after working long hours clearing snow from the weather event.

The driver is 34 and is the owner of the snowplow company, according to a press release. He was taken to Hillcrest Hospital for medical evaluation and was treated for minor injuries.

He was charged with failure to control the vehicle and will appear in Woodmere Village Mayor’s Court Saturday.

The driver did have insurance coverage for his business and automobile.

The store will remain closed until further notice.