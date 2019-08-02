TODAY: A little cooler with a chance for a few showers and storms

A stalled-out front to our west and tropical moisture to our east will enhance our thunderstorm chances over the next couple of days.

A few areas of patchy fog will be possible this morning then becoming partly to mostly cloudy, over all we should stay dry for the morning commute.

A front has stalled out over portions of the southeast this morning and a wave of tropical moisture that will move up the east coast of Florida will continue to enhance our thunderstorm chances this afternoon, but this evening looks to be the best chance. Highs today will only reach the upper 80s to low 90s due to the cloud cover.

Expect a little bit of the same as we head into the weekend with scattered showers and storms possible on Saturday afternoon and on Sunday afternoon, high temperatures this weekend only reaching the low 90s with a few locations struggling to get out of the upper 80s.

We’ll keep showers and storms in the forecast as we go into early and the middle of next week with highs in the low 90s, a possible break in the pattern looks to happen around Thursday with just a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures look to warm back up on Thursday with highs in the low to middle 90s.