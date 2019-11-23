56 years since the assassination of John F. Kennedy

Today, we honor John F. Kennedy, on the 56th anniversary of his assassination.

On November 22, 1963 while riding in a motorcade through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, crowds lined the streets during a presidential visit.

In the Fall of 1963 President Kennedy and his political advisers were preparing for his next presidential campaign. Although he had not announced his candidacy at the time it was clear that he would run again.

In what is now a historic moment, shots rang out across Dealey Plaza and Kennedy was shot in the neck and head. The Presidents driver pulled off to a nearby hospital where Kennedy was pronounced dead.

Despite only serving one term and having his political cut short, Kennedy still accomplished much as President. In 1961 President Kennedy helped the Civil Rights Commission, by helping discrimination against African Americans and once he got in office he helped African Americans move in office as well.

He then took America out of recession and carried out several reforms in the domestic front. Internationally, former President Kennedy was very well known for the “Cuban Missile Crisis” which threatened nuclear war between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.

Former President Kennedy Left behind a wife and 3 children.