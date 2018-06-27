TODAY: National HIV Testing Day

It’s National HIV Testing Day.

The day is meant to raise awareness for the virus, and end any stigmas related to being tested.

The Debra Smith Wellness Center is hosting a testing event at the Walgreens, located at 2510 Wyntonn Road in Columbus. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mayoral Candidate Skip Henderson will be at the Walgreens this morning at 11 to get tested and help raise awareness.

According to the CDC, one out of seven people are infected and do not know because they haven’t been tested.

Other testing locations include the Columbus Department of Health from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Sumter County Department of Health from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To find a testing site near you go to https://gettested.cdc.gov/