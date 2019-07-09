Tom Steyer enters race for President of the United States

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS News) – Progressive political activist and philanthropist Tom Steyer has announced his intention to seek the Democratic nomination for President of the United States of America. In a video released this morning, Steyer outlined his vision for the country and how we can address the pressing challenges facing Americans.

“Corporate money has corrupted our democracy and stripped Americans of our ability to determine our own future,” said Steyer. “The only way for us to solve the urgent problems facing our country is to loosen the stranglehold that corporations have over our politicians and return political power to the American people.”

“The other Democratic candidates for President have many great ideas that will absolutely move our country forward, but we won’t be able to get any of those done until we end the hostile corporate takeover of our democracy,” continued Steyer. “As an outsider, I’ve led grassroots efforts that have taken on big corporations and won results for people. That’s not something you see a lot of from Washington these days. That’s why I’m running for President.”

Steyer’s campaign will focus on solving two major crises – reforming our broken political system and saving our planet from the ravages of climate change. Over the next few weeks, he will announce a reform plan for our democracy that will push more power to the American people and away from big corporations, and release a climate change proposal to finally break through Washington inaction and start the process of healing our planet.

“If we can reduce the influence of corporate money in our democracy, and start to address the devastating impacts of climate change, we can unlock the full potential of the American people and finally solve the many challenges facing our country,” said Steyer.

Steyer continued: “Since leaving my business seven years ago, I’ve devoted myself to fighting climate change, advocating for racial justice, and taking on big corporations. Through that work, I realized that together we can fix anything. If Washington won’t take action to create a stronger, fairer democracy for all, then it’s up to us.”