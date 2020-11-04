Tommy Tuberville claims victory over Doug Jones for Senate seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville claimed victory before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night, speaking to a raucous crowd of supporters.

When claiming victory, Tuberville took a surprise call from a national figure, Vice President Mike Pence.

Tuberville and his crowd of supporters celebrated a gigantic victory over Democrat incumbent Senator Doug Jones. Tuberville, during his victory speech received the call from the Vice President. He put Vice President Pence on speakerphone, and the crowd listened as he was congratulated.

Vice President Mike Pence on Speaker Phone:

“Well, let me just say to everybody all across the state I want to thank you for delivering an excellent victory for President Donald Trump, and thank you for sending a great senator, a new senator to Washington D.C. “

