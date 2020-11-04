Tommy Tuberville claims victory over Doug Jones for Senate seat

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) - In his first foray into politics Raphael Warnock is headed to a runoff in the Georgia special Senate election.

Reverend Warnock says there are 62 days left now to figure out how to win this U.S. Senate seat and fight for ordinary people.

“I think the ultrawealthy and the well-connected have enough representatives in Washington. Ordinary people want somebody who is ready to stand up for them. When I offered myself up this campaign a few months ago and I stand here tonight saying if you need somebody who will stand up for ordinary people, here am I,” said Warnock.