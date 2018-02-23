Top 10 honorees selected in teacher of the year program

by: WRBL Staff

Posted: / Updated:
The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation announced the top ten honorees for the
Muscogee County School District Teacher of the Year.

The top ten were selected from 57 teacher honorees – each named the Teacher of the Year for their respective schools.

Top Ten honorees are: 

TeacherSchoolGrade/Subject

Amanda Hefner

Columbus High School

Honors Biology (9th)

Kimberly Evans

Double Churches Middle School

English Language Arts (6th -8th)

Dawnell Jacobs

Early College Academy

Literature and Composition (9th)

Jennifer Richardson

Hannan Elementary Magnet Academy

Math and Science (4th)

Susan Elder

Johnson Elementary

Special Education (K-5)

Florence Evermon

Key Elementary

Special Education (K-5)

Melanie Gouine

North Columbus Elementary

Reading and Social Studies (4th – 5th)

Kristan Macphail

Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts

English Language Arts and Literature (6th & 9th)

Libby Bonin-Campos

Rigdon Road Elementary

Special Education (Pre-K)

Lindsey Woods

Veterans Memorial Middle

Science (7th and 8th)

