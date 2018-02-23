Top 10 honorees selected in teacher of the year program

The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation announced the top ten honorees for the
Muscogee County School District Teacher of the Year.
The top ten were selected from 57 teacher honorees – each named the Teacher of the Year for their respective schools.
Top Ten honorees are:
|Teacher
|School
|Grade/Subject
Amanda Hefner
|Columbus High School
Honors Biology (9th)
Kimberly Evans
|Double Churches Middle School
English Language Arts (6th -8th)
Dawnell Jacobs
|Early College Academy
Literature and Composition (9th)
Jennifer Richardson
|Hannan Elementary Magnet Academy
Math and Science (4th)
Susan Elder
|Johnson Elementary
Special Education (K-5)
Florence Evermon
|Key Elementary
Special Education (K-5)
Melanie Gouine
|North Columbus Elementary
Reading and Social Studies (4th – 5th)
Kristan Macphail
|Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts
English Language Arts and Literature (6th & 9th)
Libby Bonin-Campos
|Rigdon Road Elementary
Special Education (Pre-K)
Lindsey Woods
|Veterans Memorial Middle
Science (7th and 8th)