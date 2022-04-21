AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Get your swing on inside Jordan-Hare Stadium as Topgolf Live Stadium Tour begins Thursday, April 21, and ends April 24.

Topgolf Live is an immersive golf experience. Players enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to tee it up inside fan-favorite stadiums, hitting golf balls at on-field targets placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box. Toptracer technology accurately traces the flight path of golf balls, instantly scoring every shot in an interactive, in-stadium game, designed for all skill levels.

Tickets already went on sale on February 9 at http://topgolflive.com. Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments with six players to a bay. Food and drinks are available on-site. Spectator tickets are also available for $10. Prices start at $80 for player tickets and $40 for students.

War Eagle Experience premium tickets, which start at $175, include a private entrance and access to the Harbert Recruiting Center, a locker room tour and photo opportunities, access to the Tiger Walk Club which includes a private bar and food, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat provided by Black Clover, a complimentary Topgolf Lifetime Membership and $10 off discount card.

Topgolf Live also features a festival area with family-friendly games, photo opportunities, and plenty of food and beverages.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Special safety protocols will be implemented throughout Jordan-Hare Stadium to ensure Topgolf Live offers a healthy and safe environment for players and event staff, including: