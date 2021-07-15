Tornado touches down near Toronto, significant damage reported

(CBS News) – A tornado touched down in a city about an hour north of Toronto Thursday afternoon.

It caused significant property damage, and police have confirmed several people were injured.

The twister ripped through Barrie, Ontario, shortly after Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for a large part of the region.

Those warnings have now been downgraded, but much of the region is expected to experience severe thunderstorms.

The storm caused extensive damage in the city’s south end, knocking out power, flipping cars and ripping roofs off houses..

Power and commuter rail transit have been affected, and people are being urged to stay out of the affected area while first responders assess the situation.