Tornado watch for eastern Alabama has expired, expect off and on showers and thunderstorms today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible today as a cold front moves through the area, expect a few showers to contain heavy rain and gusty winds.



Weather Aware Wednesday through Thursday due to the potential for flooding. Waves of rain will move through the area Wednesday with the heaviest during the evening and into Thursday. 2-4 inches of rain possible on top of the rain from Monday and Tuesday, rain will wrap up by Thursday night.



Looking good Friday through Monday with sunny skies and mild temperatures, clouds will build back in Monday evening ahead of our next storm system.