 

Town Creek church surprises Lawrence County children with gifts on New Year’s Eve

by: Jeremy Jackson

Posted:

TOWN CREEK, Ala. — The parking lot at The Living Way Apostolic Church in Town Creek was full Thursday afternoon, but not because people were lining up early for the New Year’s watch meeting. It was a day of giving Bishop Ernest Clay and First Lady Christine Clay organized as a way to give back to close out this troublesome year.

“We wanted to give back to the community; so many people have been affected by the pandemic,” the first lady said.

The church gave out gifts to children ages 16 and under living in Town Creek, Redbank, Courtland, and Hillsboro. Gifts included bicycles, musical instruments, even televisions, and other electronics to help with schoolwork.

The Clays said the event is offered a service to children living in rural communities whose families may not have access to tablets and computers.

Guided Footprints In-Home Care in Huntsville sponsored the gifts.

The church sponsored food plates that were also provided for families.

“We’re giving away barbecue pork plates and also chicken plates and hotdogs for the kids,” Bishop Clay said. “I think we prepared about 400 plates altogether.”

The Clays said they are grateful they’ve been able to bless families in the community and hope that a little positivity can set a firm foundation for 2021.

“This pandemic season has brought a lot of grief and we know it’s going to take a while before this is over with, but we just want to be a part of this, amen, that when we leave out of 2020 that we can look for a new season to come, that it will be better, and that is what this is all about,” the bishop said.

The Clays said if anyone living in those communities was unable to receive a gift this afternoon, call The Living Way Apostolic Church at (256) 685-0007.

