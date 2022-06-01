AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Town Creek Park’s Inclusive Playground in Auburn opened to the delighted squeals of children and families on Wednesday. News 3’s met with Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and families enjoying a carefree summer day at the brand new 3.9 million dollar park.

“This is one of the happiest days in Auburn history to have this park open to serve all of our children. I was walking around and saw so much joy and happiness going on with the moms, parents, and kids. Very proud of this moment,” said Mayor Anders.

Five large playgrounds welcome children – with more than 30 play structures, fitness equipment, a Gaga Ball Pit, zip line, and a rock-climbing wall. With poured rubber and ADA-compliant turf, all areas of the playground are easy to use. The 60,000-plus square foot facility, between Wrights Mill Road and Camellia Drive, is specially designed for persons of all ages and abilities to enjoy.

“We have been driving by every day and they keep asking when is it going to open? So, this morning I surprised the kids and we walked up here. It’s awesome. We love it,” said Katie Nowell.

Two pavilions with restrooms complete the park – pavilions are available for reservations. Multiple shaded areas and benches offer a cool spot to rest. The playground is open from sunup to sundown.