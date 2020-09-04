Town Creek tornado survivor goes back to school

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — A Town Creek boy is heading back to school – another milestone in his recovery after being critically injured and losing his parents in a tornado.

9-year-old Landen Godsey went back to school Friday morning, according to a family member’s post on Facebook.

Landen was critically injured when an EF-2 tornado hit his family home in Town Creek on December 16, 2019.

Since his recovery began, the community in Lawrence County has pitched in to support Landen and his family.

He has also already been promised a college scholarship.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

