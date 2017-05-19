Town hall gathering focuses on Alzheimer’s prevention

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus Neurologist Jonathan Liss hosted a town hall gathering Friday. It was part of an initiative called “The Columbus Memory Project.”

Participants underwent screenings including written tests and genetic swab testing. It was all in an effort to learn the participants’s memory number or memory strength. Dr. Liss says the overall goal is to stop the Alzheimer’s Disease before it can even start.

“I got people to know there’s things to do now, there’s things to do tomorrow and there’s way in which to keep them independent longer and we now have the ways to keep the disease from ever starting,” says Dr. Jonathan Liss.

Dr. Liss says results from Friday’s screenings should be available within weeks.

He says the next town hall is scheduled for June 9 at 2 p.m. at 7196 North Lake Drive in Columbus.