 

Town hall meeting gives Columbus residents opportunity to make their voices heard on redistricting

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia residents are invited to make their voices heard on the redistricting process for Georgia and federal offices at a town-hall-style meeting here in Columbus.

The event will take place on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Columbus State University in the Cunningham Conference Center.

Signups to peak at the meeting start at 4:30pm outside of the meeting room. Members of the public are advised to keep testimony between 2 and 5 minutes. Time limits are subject to change depending on how many people sign up to give comment.

The in-person hearing will also be livestreamed at www.legis.ga.gov. Residents may also submit written testimony via the Georgia General Assembly website as well.

