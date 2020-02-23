Toy and Comic Book Show attracts hundreds at the Coca-Cola Space Science Center

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Comic book and action figure lovers explored many attractions at this year’s 16th annual Toy and Comic Book Show.

“I bought a Palpatine, Leia, and Padme’ and I think it’s really cool here,” says Emerson Graham, Visitor.

Hundreds of fans racked up buying comic books and souvenirs while meeting their favorite superhero.

“We have local artists doing their comic books and drawings, that’s pretty cool. We also have the local board game room set up here today,” says Dutch Cummings, Coordinator of Visitor Services.

From lightsabers to games, there are all kinds of collectibles at the toy and comic book show.

“We enjoy doing it, it’s a good price and you get to see the museum. We have a food vendor a face painter and we do lightsaber Jedi training as well,” says Cummings.

The show not only brought back die-hard fans but gained new ones as well.

“This is our first comic toy expo and I came out here with a friend and I wanted to take my boys because it’s their first time,” says Alex Moses.

It’s a memory that will stand the test of time with fans. If you missed today’s event, you can visit the next Toy and Comic Book Show on August 23rd.