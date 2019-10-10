Toyia Tucker announcement for candidacy

A Columbus woman has announced her candidacy for City Council.

Toyia Tucker says she will be running for a seat in District 4.

In a statement released to media the G.W. Carver High School graduate said she was “ready to see change in her community.”

Tucker says she was inspired by the Columbus 2025 goals of reducing poverty, increasing prosperity and improving the quality of life for everyone who lives here in Columbus. “It just makes sense. I’ve been paying attention to the discussions centered around this initiative for a while now, and I see the changes happening. It’s an awesome initiative, the committee has put a lot of thought into the strategic plan, and I think we should work to see it come to fruition in every neighborhood in this city. Why reinvent the wheel when an excellent strategic plan for the city already exists?” says Tucker.

Tucker hopes to fill the seat that 31-year veteran city councilor, Evelyn Turner Pugh, recently left open after her resignation. “Evelyn paved the way not only for District 4, but for the city at large. I want to continue her legacy and make improvements to District 4 that will directly benefit its residents. I want to ensure that the pool at Shirley B is repaired, and I want to see Carver Park become a vibrant and connected place w/ walkable trails and beautiful spaces for the community to use. Ultimately, I want to ensure that District 4 has quality housing, safe livable spaces just as we are seeing in other parts of the city,” she says.

The Regional Prosperity Initiative seeks to, “increase prosperity, reduce poverty, and improve quality of life.” Tucker says that’s what she wants to do saying those are the exact things that she and the other residents of District 4 would like to see happen.

“I want to focus on long term initiatives for developing talented/educated people, economic growth, and community revitalization in District 4. However, we must first begin to tackle public safety issues, and then begin to gradually tackle the other key areas,” Tucker says.