 

Toys R Us has a new owner who’s planning to open stores

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A person walks near the entrance to a Toys R Us store, in Wayne, N.J. in 2018. WHP Global, a New York-based brand management firm that already owns Anne Klein and Joseph Abboud, is taking a controlling stake in the parent company of the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands. The deal, announced Monday, March 15, 2021, comes nearly two months after the closure of the only two Toys R Us stores that were part of a small U.S. comeback attempt by the iconic toy chain. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

NEW YORK (NEXSTAR) — A New York-based brand management firm that already owns Anne Klein and Joseph Abboud is taking a controlling stake in the parent company of the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands.

WHP Global declined to release the terms of the the deal with Tru Kids, which owns the iconic brands.

Tru Kids was formed in January 2019 when it acquired Toys R Us’ intellectual property during its liquidation in 2018.

The deal comes nearly two months after the closure of the only two Toys R Us stores that opened in November 2019 as part of a small U.S. comeback attempt by the iconic toy chain.

Yehuda Shmidman, WHP’s chairman and chief executive officer, told CNBC in an interview that the company plans to open some Toys R Us stores ahead of this holiday season.

He told CNBC the stores could be flagships, pop-ups, airport locations or mini stores inside other retailers’ shops. WHP hasn’t yet set a number for how many locations it plans to open in the U.S.

“We’re coming off a year where toys are just on fire. … And for Toys R Us, the U.S. is really a blank canvas,” Shmidman said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 80° 61°

Tuesday

73° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 73° 62°

Wednesday

76° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 76° 64°

Thursday

75° / 48°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 98% 75° 48°

Friday

65° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 65° 45°

Saturday

63° / 41°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 63° 41°

Sunday

68° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 68° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
78°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
74°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
22%
71°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
19%
69°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
68°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
18%
66°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
21%
66°

64°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
64°

64°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
64°

63°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
63°

63°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
63°

62°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
62°

62°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
62°

62°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
62°

63°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
63°

64°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
64°

67°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
67°

69°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
69°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories