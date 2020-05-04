Tracking ahead for another warm day and two storms cooling us for the weekend

Heating up now through Tuesday: Tomorrow’s storm system will cool us for Wednesday. A stronger system upstream will bring severe weather to the region Friday. Friday will bring measurable rainfall and we will be Weather Aware. More details on all the weather hazard parameters will follow.

Between Tuesday’s system and Friday’s cold front we will see cooler readings each day knocking us out of the 80s and to more average readings into the upper 70s.

A breezy and cooler mother’s day weekend will follow.