Marco is now a Tropical Depression. Making landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi around 6pm tonight. It is now turning sharply west and will continue following the Louisianan coastline into east Texas. Marco will continue to dissipate as is travels west.
Tropical Storm Laura is showing signs of strengthening. Right now, Laura has winds of 65 mph and has moved across Cuba. With the warm, open waters of the Gulf ahead and favorable environment for strengthening, Laura could be a hurricane by the time you rise Tuesday morning.
Strengthening likely between tomorrow and Wednesday. Some models are bringing this storm up to a category 3 before landfall. We are watching this storm system closely. Land fall likely to occur Wednesday with storm surge and hurricane forced winds being the greatest threats.
Tracking the tropics: Marco now a Depression, Laura soon to become a Hurricane
