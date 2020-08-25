Tracking the tropics: Marco now a Depression, Laura soon to become a Hurricane

by: Ashley Gann

Posted: / Updated:

Marco is now a Tropical Depression. Making landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi around 6pm tonight. It is now turning sharply west and will continue following the Louisianan coastline into east Texas. Marco will continue to dissipate as is travels west.

Tropical Storm Laura is showing signs of strengthening. Right now, Laura has winds of 65 mph and has moved across Cuba. With the warm, open waters of the Gulf ahead and favorable environment for strengthening, Laura could be a hurricane by the time you rise Tuesday morning.

Strengthening likely between tomorrow and Wednesday. Some models are bringing this storm up to a category 3 before landfall. We are watching this storm system closely. Land fall likely to occur Wednesday with storm surge and hurricane forced winds being the greatest threats.

Monday

84° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 84° 73°

Tuesday

91° / 74°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 50% 91° 74°

Wednesday

93° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 75°

Thursday

93° / 75°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 93° 75°

Friday

91° / 75°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 75°

Saturday

90° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 90° 75°

Sunday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

76°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

78°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

