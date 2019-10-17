Tracking the tropics: Much needed rainfall arrives Saturday; wind too

Looking to be on schedule for a cool overnight and clear and a fantastic Friday, until the overnight into the day on Saturday, with being on the northwest side of a post tropical cyclone(likely Nestor), with periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

The blend between the GFS and the Euro takes our RPM straight up the middle, and across Panama City northeast…The heaviest rain and accumulation south and east of Columbus. We should still see enough moisture and lift for outer bands and circulation to bring rainfall for most of the day Saturday before it tapers-off late in the afternoon.

Sunday clears and we still will remain breezy and mild. Monday and Friday of next week we are expecting two more cold fronts with readings remaining comfortable or seasonal for this time of year with highs into the mid to upper 70s and lows dipping to the lower 60s, to near 50.