Tracking this storm system, with perspective and your forecast

Wrap around energy and limited moisture will help pull colder air farther south tonight and a much colder and sunny day setting up Thursday & Friday. The readings both days will dip down into the 30s and sub-freezing by Friday morning.

The weekend looks great with a few clouds from a fast moving disturbance or “clipper” across northern Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee. There will be some Saturday snow flurries in the far north and east mountains in Georgia, we’ll just get a few clouds but for the most part we are dry until late Monday, then rain showers on March 3rd, and then we are tracking a severe weather-set-up for Wednesday, March 4th.

Beyond this set-up we will see another long stretch of drier days, with another active pattern for mid-March…Stay tuned…

