Tractor Supply Company bringing new store, jobs and shopping to City of Lanett

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Lanett is welcoming new jobs, and shopping opportunities as Tractor Supply Company announces plans to build a large store at the old Lanett Mill Site

Back in April, the city purchased the 27-acre property for $530,000. City crews worked day and night to clear debris as developers worked to attract new business to the site.

“They worked ten to 12 hour days over the summer, seven days a week. The only weekend we took off was 4th of July, and they never complained just wanted to get the site ready to go,” explained Jason Abernathy, Director of City Grounds Keeping and Cemetery.

Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy says Tractor Supply Company will be the first tenant and anchor store at the Lanett Mill site.

Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, operating over 1,700 stores in 49 states. The store is slated to open sometime next year at the intersection of South Gilmer Avenue and South 10th Street.

The store layout includes a 19,097 square foot physical structure, with 15,000 square feet of fenced outdoor display, and more than 6,000 square feet of sidewalk display area.

“We had estimated it would take ten to 12 months to have the property marketable, but here we are four months later after purchase, announcing a new business in the City of Lanett. We are taking control of our destiny by purchasing this property, clearing it off and making it ready for retail and light commercial development. I’m proud. Lanett is open for business,” McCoy tells News 3.

McCoy says recruitment of the project intensified over the summer, resulting in an agreement between the Chambers County Development Authority, City of Lanett, and Hix Snedeker Companies (HSC) to bring Tractor Supply to the city. HSC, based in Daphne, Alabama, will develop the site for Tractor Supply.

“In our decision-making process, we were impressed with both the downtown revitalization and the work at the mill site. It’s significant to our tenant Tractor Supply Company and us to be a part of the mill revitalization and the growth coming to Lanett,” said HSC Principal Ray Hix.

Mayor McCoy says the entire community is buzzing with anticipation, excited to see this blighted area transform into a thriving hub for residents looking to work, shop and play. Along with Tractor Supply, a solar energy site and recreational park space are planned for the property.

“This would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication by so many people,” McCoy added. “I want to thank the City Council members for their continued support and focus on keeping our promises to the citizens of Lanett to clean up this property. Much appreciation goes to Chris Busby of the CCDA and Tony Chandler of the city. Thanks also to Jason Abernathy and his entire crew at the Cemetery Department who have done a remarkable job taking an eyesore in our city and turning it into one of the most desirable locations in our county,” said McCoy in a press statement.

The Chambers County Development Authority in partnership with the City of Lanett and Alabama Municipal Electric Authority purchased the 23-acre Lanett Mill site in April of this year.

City crews began clean-up of the long-neglected site almost immediately after the CCDA took control. The CCDA and city have worked together on planning for the site, and the Tractor Supply project is an essential first step in development going forward.

Founded in 1938 as a mail order tractor parts business, Tractor Supply Company has grown into one of the country’s largest retailers, supplying basic maintenance products to home, land, pet and animal owners. Catering to a market of farmers, horse owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, and suburban and rural homeowners, as well as contractors and tradespeople, the company prides itself on focusing on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle.

TSC’s products include clothing, equine and pet supplies, tractor/trailer parts and accessories, lawn and garden supplies, sprinkler/irrigation parts, power tools, fencing, welding and pump supplies, riding mowers and more.