COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a traffic accident on Blackmon Road. The accident is located at 7200 Blackmon Road near Blackmon Middle School.

There are reports on injuries in the accident. Right now, there is no information on the extent of those injuries.

Drivers should expect delays. Officials are asking everyone to use caution and also to avoid the area until the scene of the accident has been cleared.