TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on Georgia 22 westbound at 2nd Ave.

UPDATE:

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus PD confirms the collision resulted in significant injuries. The collision occurred near the bridge to Phenix City.

Lanes are blocked on JR Allen as Columbus PD works to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes until the area can be cleared.

ORIGINAL:

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A collision involving a motorcycle occurred just after 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5 on Georgia 22. The collision has blocked all westbound lanes past 2nd Ave.

GDOT asks drivers to use alternate routes until the scene is cleared. Estimated time of clearance is 9:00 p.m.