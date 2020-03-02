Traffic restrictions announced for President Trump Scranton visit

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police Department has announced road closures and restrictions in place for President Trump’s town hall event in Scranton on Thursday.

Roads that will be closed include the 400, 500, and 600 blocks of Mulberry Street, 400, 500, and 600 blocks of Vine Street, 300, 400, and 500 blocks of N. Washington Avenue, and the 300 and 400 blocks of Adams Avenue.

Traffic in the area of the Presidential convoy will be shut down approximately 15 minutes prior to both arrival and departure and will extend until the convoy has exited the arrival and departure route. Travelers are reminded to not attempt to go around or through any barricaded or restricted areas.

Parking restrictions will also be in effect on Tuesday and Thursday. The restrictions for Tuesday are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the 400 block of N. Washington Avenue only.

The restrictions for Thursday are from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of N. Washington Avenue, the 400, 500, and 600 blocks of Vine Street, and the 300 and 400 blocks of Adams Avenue.

Only guests with a ticket prior to the event will be allowed access to the event area. There will be no access allowed within the restricted areas without a valid ticket.

Pedestrian traffic will also be restricted in several areas. Extra caution is urged while in the downtown Scranton area on the noted days and times and obey the direction of Scranton Police, Pennsylvania State Police, U.S. Secret Service and other official law enforcement personnel.

The use of drones will be prohibited during the Presidential visit.

Times are approximate and are subject to change. Also, additional parking and traffic restrictions may be put in place during the event.

If you observe suspicious behavior, notify law enforcement by calling 911.