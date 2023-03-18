BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – In a tragic incident, a mobile home fire in Beauregard, Alabama has claimed a baby’s life, according to the Lee County Coroner.

On Saturday, March 18, at approximately 2:00 AM, Beauregard Fire Department and SWFD responded to a report of a house fire in the vicinity of Lee Road 706 and 922. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered individuals were trapped inside the burning structure.

The baby did not survive, while an adult and a teenager were hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns. Authorities are optimistic the hospitalized individuals will recover.

The baby’s body has been transferred to Montgomery for further examination and autopsy. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and authorities from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Fire Marshal are investigating.

Further information regarding the investigation and the incident will be released to the public by WRBL as it becomes available.