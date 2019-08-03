Tragic: Auburn teen killed in rollover crash near Camden Ridge

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Friday night crash claims the life of an Auburn teenager.

Auburn police and fire, along with Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the single vehicle rollover, along Mrs James Road near Cambden Ridge subdivision, around 11:15 Friday night.

ALEA Troopers confirm the driver was an Auburn teenager. More information will be released later as the investigation continues.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris is expected to release additional information as well, including the teen’s identity on Saturday.

The deadly crash comes just days before summer break was set to end and Auburn students returned back to school. Our thoughts and prayers remain with family, friends, first responders and the Auburn community.