Tragic Death: Worker falls nearly 100 feet from a Dadeville water tower

Dadeville, Ala. (WRBL) – A tragic story out of Dadeville as police confirm a construction worker fell nearly 100-feet to their death from a water tower.

Lieutenant Scott Fuller with Dadeville Police Department tells News 3 around 9:00 Saturday morning a construction crew with Tank Pro Incorporated out of Tuscaloosa was performing routine maintenance at the water tower along Fulton Street.

Fuller says the worker was in a one man cage nearly 100-feet in the air when the worker fell to their death. A name has not been released at this time.

Fuller says the incident remains under investigation. Foul play is not suspected.