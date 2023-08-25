LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) -A devastating single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on I-85 north near the 73-mile marker resulted in the loss of two young lives and left another severely injured.

Valley police say when they arrived at the crash they discovered the lifeless bodies of the driver and a passenger, both of whom were identified as 19-year-old residents of Lanett. The names of the victims are being withheld until appropriate family notifications can take place.

The impact of the crash was so intense it ejected a third teen from the vehicle, flinging them into the median. Emergency services swiftly transported the 19-year-old Lanett resident to the hospital, his condition remains unknown.

Law enforcement officials, in collaboration with the Chambers County Coroner’s office, have initiated an investigation into the crash. We will keep you updated.