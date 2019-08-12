Trampolines recalled; 97 incidents reported

About 23,000 trampolines are being recalled after four consumers suffered minor injuries.



Transasia Sporting Goods Manufactoring Company of China says the metal railings on the Super Jumper 14-foot trampolines and the 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines could break. The company says the trampolines were sold without reinforcement clamps.



Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trampolines and contact Super Jumper for a free repair kit which consists of reinforcement clamps that clamp around the trampolines’ welded joints.



Super Jumper has received 97 reports of the welds on the metal railings breaking



The trampolines were sold online at Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, Hayneedle.com, and Overstock.com from November 2011 through June 2019 for between $200 and $400.

