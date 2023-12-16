LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – As the holiday season approaches and families gear up for travel, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety of young passengers on the road.

Lt. Jessica Daley, a certified child safety seat technician, demonstrates the proper installation of car seats, emphasizing the importance of securing them correctly. She highlights a helpful trick for easy removal and mentions, “It just pushes up, slides back, and twists – a new trick I learned to avoid getting hung up on it.”

Marlye Lee, an Auburn mom, shares her experience seeking assistance for her 18-month-old daughter’s car seat. Lt. Daley explains, “It’s another one of the free services that Sheriff Jay Jones allowed us to provide the community last year.” This vital service aids parents like Marlye, ensuring the safety of their little ones during holiday travels.

Participants in the program receive personalized instruction and hands-on assistance. A grateful parent mentions, “She taught me so much about my car seat. I feel really confident, and just happy we have the service here in Lee County.”

Lt. Daley not only installs car seats but also educates parents on state laws and the proper transition from rear-facing to forward-facing. She emphasizes the importance of securing children in a way that ensures their safety in the unfortunate event of a car crash.

During the demonstration, Lt. Daley provides practical tips, such as checking the tightness of the seat by ensuring it can’t move more than one inch from side to side and front to back. She also advises on the correct placement of the harness, stating, “And when you’re putting the little one in, this needs to be placed armpit to armpit on the little one.”

Concerned parents appreciate the attention to detail, with Lee expressing, “This is my most precious gift, so anything I can do to keep her safe I’m gonna do.”

For those interested in availing this invaluable service, Lt. Daley encourages scheduling a family car seat safety appointment through its website at this link: leecountysheriff.org/carseat

As families prepare to hit the road this holiday season, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety of the community’s youngest members.