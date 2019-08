Pastor Lowell Cliatt with Tree of Life Healthcare stops by News 3 to discuss an upcoming health fair, open to the public that offers free screenings of several health problems.

Pastor Cliatt shares with News 3’s Greg Loyd how screening, and his faith in God, combined with a talented team of local healthcare workers saved his life.

Please visit the Tree of Life Healthcare website to learn more about the organization and how you can support this non-profit’s mission.