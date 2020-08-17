Tree splits Massachusetts home in half, narrowly misses woman

by: Nexstar Media Wire and CNN Newsource

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A large oak tree crashed through a Massachusetts home Sunday, splitting it in half and trapping the homeowner inside.

“I never thought about that tree falling, and I thought: ‘All the backyard is open. Why couldn’t it just come down that way?'” Barbara Murphy asked. “I have been here 50 years and this damn tree decided to fall.”

Murphy had just put away her groceries when the tree fell onto her roof and into her kitchen, narrowly missing her, reported WCVB.

“That’s 100% a healthy-looking tree. It didn’t have any marks of rot, any signs that that tree was going to fall,” said neighbor Frank Digiandomenico.

The day was relatively windless, making the tree’s collapse even more unexpected.

“It started snapping, cracking, next thing you know in slow motion, it came right down right on top of the house,” said a man identified only as Bill.

Neighbors jumped in to help, carrying Murphy out a window.

“We put her out through the window where me and my son could take over from there,” said Digiandomenico.

Murphy was taken to safety, but her car and home were damaged.

“At least I’m not hurt,” said Murphy. “That’s the main thing.”

As crews worked to clean up the mess, Murphy was able to go back in and get some of her belongings.

Neighbors suspect the cause could be a combination of a boulder near the trunk of the tree and a recent lack of rain, reported WCVB.

“She got real, real lucky,” said Digiandomenico.

