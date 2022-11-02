COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The help you need may be within your reach. Two organizations, Four Thirteen Counseling Services, LLC and Dare to Dream, have teamed up for the first time to offer a Tri-City Community Resource Fair at the Columbus Public Library. The free event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Synovus Rooms A and B. The Columbus Public Library is located at 3000 Macon Road.

Many organizations will be represented, including Four Thirteen Counseling Services, LLC, The Food Mill, local technical colleges, the University of Georgia Extension, Seneca Choices for Life, The Urban League of Greater Columbus Young Professionals, the Georgia Department of Public Health, Circles, New Horizons Behavioral Health, Necco Foster Care and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will also represent one of its programs.

“[E]specially with everything so close to the holidays, we thought this would be a great opportunity to display resources that are available within the community,” said Dr. Lakeita Judkins, who founded Dare to Dream.

Some organizations will hold raffles at the event. Judkins said that the prizes are a surprise.

Additionally, The Food Mill will provide a food demonstration at 12:30 p.m. A free lunch will be provided while supplies last. Children at the event will have the option of making slime.

Judkins explained her organization.

“Dare to Dream is a startup initiative that was created to bring awareness in regards to resources available in the community,” she said. “But not only resources, but to also empower those within our community.”

Evelyn Roberts owns Four Thirteen Counseling Services, LLC, a private counseling practice. One of the reasons Robert started her practice was to help low-income people afford counseling.

“Also, as you know, during the pandemic, a lot of people were unable to go out into the community,” she said. “So during that time, teletherapy services became very popular, and I saw that as an opportunity to not only just provide counseling services to people within their homes but also allowed them to get it at an affordable rate.”

Roberts accepts insurance and offers self-pay rates. She also said she helps college students afford counseling. For more information on Four Thirteen Counseling Services, LLC, visit https://www.four13cs.com.